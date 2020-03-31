Hattiesburg teachers hold parade for students during closures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, one Hattiesburg elementary school wants one thing to remain known: love for their students.
Teachers at Woodley Elementary School held a parade for their students earlier Monday so that they know they are still thinking about them and miss them.
They decorated their cars with hand-made signs showing uplifting messages. One teacher says this is a way to show the students they simply want things to go back to normal.
The teachers traveled all throughout Woodley’s community bus routes.
“We miss our students terribly, so we had to come up with a plan to show them that we miss them and we love them and we still need them in our lives," said Areva Bolton, who is a 5th grade English and Language Arts teacher at Woodley Elementary. “So, we’re having a parade today to show them that, ‘Hey, we’re here, we love you, and we desperately want to be back at school.’ However, this pandemic has caused things to take a total turn.”
