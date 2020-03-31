Hattiesburg teachers hold parade for students during closures

“We miss our students terribly, so we had to come up with a plan to show them that we miss them and we love them and we still need them in our lives," said Areva Bolton, who is a 5th grade English and Language Arts teacher at Woodley Elementary. “So, we’re having a parade today to show them that, ‘Hey, we’re here, we love you, and we desperately want to be back at school.’ However, this pandemic has caused things to take a total turn.”