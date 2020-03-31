Hattiesburg school giving out learning packets during closure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One place that has really taken a hit in the coronavirus pandemic — the classroom.
A Hattiesburg elementary school is giving parents and students a chance to stay on track. Hawkins Elementary School is still doing their grab and go lunches this week, and now they’re giving out student work packets as well.
“It’s been outlined for them, exactly what to do each and every day, so that they won’t have to complete the packets all in one, but there’s some things that can help them as they proceed through these next couple weeks of school being out,” said Hawkins Elementary Assistant Principal Joanna Barnes.
This is also about the community surrounding the students.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people in the community and parents in the community of the Hattiesburg Public School District," said Ashley Jackson, communications and engagement coordinator for the district. “They’re just not only excited but just glad to hear, ‘Hey, we care about you, and we want to make sure you have the information needed to move forward in this process.'”
The work packet provides K-5 grade studies, according to the state’s standards, for students who may not have access to the school’s online I-Ready program.
“Everything that we have is aligned to the standards," Barnes said. “So, it keeps them going with the standards that they have. So, whatever our pacing guide currently is right now, we have aligned that work according to the pacing guide for the next few weeks for the students so they will not be missing out on much of the concepts and skills that they need for their learning.”
They say this has brought about a positive reaction from the district.
“In my position, I’m the liaison between the parents and the school district, or even the community in that sense — the community and the school district — just making sure, ‘Hey, we hear you, and we want to make sure we’re bringing forth what you want to see and bringing it forward to the light.’ So, it’s been a really positive feedback from them,” said Jackson.
The grab and go lunch program is Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. until noon. Parents can request a student work packet until Tuesday, and if any parent is not able to come during the allotted time, they can pull up to the front of the school, call the front office, and a packet will be brought out until 1 p.m. Their office number is 601-583-4311.
