First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

By the weekend, that changes. The overall weather pattern turns a bit more zonal as we end up sitting on the top of a ridge. Because we are at the top and not plopped under the middle of it, there will be some clouds and some chances for rain. But there won't be a cold front or warm front responsible for the precipitation. It will feel a bit like summer, in a way, because there will be a chance for rain, but you may see rain while you neighbor does not. Highs will be around 80. The chance for rain will be around 20- to 30-percent.