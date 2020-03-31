First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

The clouds will continue to clear out as we head through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s as we pass sundown and into the 50s overnight. Some places may even get down into the upper 40s.
Wednesday there may be a few clouds in the morning, but for the most part it should end up as mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Thursday and Friday, temperatures rebound as the wind flips back to the east and southeast. Highs will be in the upper 70s. While we can't completely rule out a chance for a wayward shower, the chance for rain is below 10-percent.
By the weekend, that changes. The overall weather pattern turns a bit more zonal as we end up sitting on the top of a ridge. Because we are at the top and not plopped under the middle of it, there will be some clouds and some chances for rain. But there won't be a cold front or warm front responsible for the precipitation. It will feel a bit like summer, in a way, because there will be a chance for rain, but you may see rain while you neighbor does not. Highs will be around 80. The chance for rain will be around 20- to 30-percent.
By Monday, a little system tries to sneak through the area, and that looks to bump up the chance for rain a little, but it doesn't look like there will be much of a cold front or warm front associated with it. Highs will be around 80.
By Tuesday and wednesday of next week the next actual system will start to get better organized and pass by to the north. How far to the north will dictate what kind of weather we experience down here. Right now it looks like it’ll be pretty far to the north, which would limit the severe threat. But it is worth monitoring.
