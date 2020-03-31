Essential workers fear going to work puts them at risk

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As state and local governments shut down nonessential businesses, larger manufacturing and agricultural companies are rarely on the list.
Americans still need food and daily essentials, but Pine Belt plant workers we interviewed are worried they aren’t safe.
We’ve hidden the identities of those who spoke with us to protect their jobs.
“I just don’t know, it’s just not safe to be working around hundreds of people every day,” said one Pine Belt worker whose plant was deemed essential.
Employees are worried people close to them may have the virus and with so many people working close together it will spread rapidly.
Some want more nonessential businesses to close.
“Until something is done about it, because I mean it’s so many families that are going in and coming out to their families and they don’t know what they’re bringing home,” said a family member of an essential worker that chose to stay anonymous.
We spoke with Joe Sanderson, chairman and CEO of Sanderson Farms about how they’re trying to keep workers safe.
“Every weekend we have an outside crew come in and sanitize the plant," Sanderson said. “If they have any symptoms, flu-like symptoms, [we tell them] not to come to work. Stay home and we’re paying people for staying at home.”
Sanderson Farms also started taking the temperature of all employees and sending anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees home.
Even with measure like this in place, employees of larger companies want more protection.
“What I want to see done is shutting this place down for a while and let everyone isolate themselves,” said another worker.
