Early morning storms cause damage in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Strong storms ripped through the Pine Belt early Tuesday morning causing damage in a few areas.
In Wayne County, several homes received minor damage, including porches and sheds which were lifted off their foundations.
Trees blocked a few roads, but those have since been cleared and they are now open.
Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum said he believes the damage was caused by straight-line winds.
“We got one mobile home damaged, a church, Hickory Grove Holiness Church, and we had a couple barns damaged and several trees are down,” Landrum said. "We have a tree leaned over on a house we’re trying to get into but we’re waiting for the power company to kill the power lines and that’s about it.”
There are no injuries reported at this time from those storms.
