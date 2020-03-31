COVID-19 patient discusses her experience with illness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joanna Ratcliff says at first her symptoms weren’t that bad, but things changed quickly.
“In the course of like four days, I had a stronger cough, the temperature had gone up to 100.4 and the body aches were just really bad,” Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff’s doctor treated her for the respiratory issues from the coronavirus and sent her back home.
The 37-year-old’s symptoms only got worse.
“I went to the emergency room," Ratcliff said. “They started working on me immediately and my oxygen level was at 85 when I got there, and the coughing once I got to the hospital, that’s when my coughing got really, really bad.”
In the hospital things got even worse.
“They didn’t want me getting up cause of the strain," Ratcliff said. “I couldn’t walk and breath at the same time.”
Ratcliff said she was in the fight of her life, fearing she may die.
Ratcliff video chatted with her family, thinking it could be the last time she spoke with them.
“Then it got to a point where I didn’t want to be contacted by them," Ratcliff said. “And I told them I don’t want to speak, I just want to rest. But I really thought I was gonna die.”
Her condition eventually began to improve.
“For me, I didn’t have to go to the ICU and I was able to recover with the antibiotics and the medicines they were giving me in the hospital,” she said.
Ratcliff is back in her home but staying in her room to keep her family safe.
“It was hard, it was hard and it was very very scary," Ratcliff said. “Really the only thing I had to hold onto was my faith and my belief in God.”
She has a message for those who aren’t taking this virus seriously.
“Just because you don’t feel sick, just because you don’t have any symptoms, it does not mean that you can’t get it and it does not mean that you can’t give it to somebody else,” Ratcliff said.
Even though she’s been released from the hospital, Ratcliff said her body is still recovering from the infection.
“Don’t give up, don’t give up,” she said.
