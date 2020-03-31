COVID-19 leads to funeral home operation changes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services are having to make changes to daily operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Moore Funeral Services in Hattiesburg is one of those having to make changes.
“We are trying to limit all the funeral services and visitations to 10 people or less,” said funeral director Brett Moore. “We are also including our staff in that. We’re trying to keep as few people from our staff there as well as the family.”
One of those changes is that customers are being encouraged to have a graveside service in order to spread people out more.
“We may have our chairs put out,” Moore said. “We’ll take the chairs and before we even put them back into our van, we disinfect them there at the cemetery. We disinfect them again before we put them out. The graveside services do look different. We do have out tent still, but we won’t have the artificial grass, or the chair covers out.”
For those having visitations, the funeral service has hand sanitizing stations through the building as well as separate pens for visitors to use.
Moore says they are also working on a plan to start livestreaming services.
“That’s something we were not able to do beforehand,” Moore said. “That has kind of pushed us into the 21st century. We’re getting set up for all our chapels, set up with Wi-Fi and we’re looking into cameras and things like that for live streaming."
Moore said so far things have been going well with all the changes.
“Most of the families are understanding,” Moore said. “Everyone’s pretty caught up on the news and what’s been going on. We haven’t really had any families put up an argument or anything like that. “
The funeral service has also laid tape out on the floor too keep customers 6 feet apart.
