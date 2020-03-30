SCRMC hosting two blood drives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center is urging the community to lend a helping hand by donating blood.
SCRMC is hosting an employee blood drive and a community blood drive on March 31 and April 1.
The employee blood drive will be held inside SCRMC in first floor conference rooms. The community blood drive will be held in the Blood Mobile Unity at the South Central Medical Office Complex.
COVID-19 has caused a national blood shortage due to blood drive cancellations and increased usage.
To register for an appointment time, please visit here. Sponsor code: SCRMC
