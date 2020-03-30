SCRMC accepting donations for hand-sewn face masks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Media Center is accepting all donations of hand-sewn face masks.
Linda Gavin, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at SCRMC, said, “We have received numerous calls from the community over the last couple of weeks from churches, sewing groups, and other organizations asking if they can make masks out of fabric and donate them to the hospital. As with all healthcare facilities around the country, South Central has limited protective medical equipment and any donations of this type are appreciated.”
Cloth masks with a filter provided by SCRMC can help conserve precious reserves of N-95 respirator masks.
If you would like to donate masks to the South Central Health System, please email info@scrmc.com or call: 601-498-3674 or 601-498-3956.
Arrangements for face masks can be made between 8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Friday. Drop-off is not available at SCRMC or other SCRMC facilities, so all donated masks should be coordinated by contacting SCRMC’s support staff by email or phone.
SCRMC is also asking that material for masks be 100% cotton.
A recommended sewing tutorial, along with suggested cloth materials, can be found here.
After face masks are received, they will be washed, starched and ironed by SCRMC laundry services.
"Your efforts will help make a difference in our patients, staff and community,” Gavin closed.
