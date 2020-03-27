Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -We started off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with lows in the mid 60s.
We’ll start off Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. A rogue storm or two could be strong with gusty winds between 4am-11am. Storms will move out around lunchtime, leaving us partly cloudy in the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Wednesday through Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Hit-or-miss showers will return on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.