No, Gov. Tate Reeves is not banning the sale of alcohol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Always check your news source.
Or at least that is what Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Facebook post Monday as rumors of his banning the sale of alcohol spread through social media like wildfire.
This lead to the governor himself having to clear things up.
“As we fight the spread of the virus, we are also fighting the spread of disinformation,” Gov. Reeves said. “Please check credible sources like your local news or government officials for accurate info.”
“We are not banning the sale of alcohol,” the post continued. “Stay home. Stay safe.”
