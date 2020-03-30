'Hattiesburg Strong’ during a time unknown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local businesses around the Pine Belt had to shut down. Roy Windham, owner of The Porter, saw a solution to keep everyone united and still keep social distancing regulations, calling the initiative, “Hattiesburg Strong.”
“How do we bring people together without bringing them together physically," said Windham. "My brain starts working and we thought shirts. Shirts was just a good idea. The ‘Hattiesburg Strong’ idea and the phrase has been used over several different unfortunate tragedies or incidents. But we are a strong community and that was kind of the point, to really just unite using that phrase, create a graphic on a shirt that really cultivated the community and brought us together.”
Also joining The Porter in the movement is JMH Graphics and Hattiesburg Jaycees.
JMH Graphics helped create the design as well as set up the website for people that are interested in purchasing a shirt.
“Me and Jason, over at JMH, were trying to figure out how to get funds to someone that needed it and how do we do that," said Windham. "Hattiesburg Jaycee’s already had a virtual tip jar going. So they were collecting names of individuals, servers and bartenders and service industry workers that were out of jobs or laid off or just couldn’t work,” says Roy Windham.
Windham also adds this encourages others that the community will make it through this tough time as they come together and push through.
“My hope is to kind of encourage others in the same vain you know," said Windham. "We are going to get through this, we can come together, not physically, but we can come together in spirit and really push through this. We have done this many time before this is new it’s new terrain but we will get through it.”
If you are interested in purchasing a Hattiesburg Strong shirt, you can click here. Each shirt costs $20 and you can either go to JMH Graphics to pick it up, or have it delivered to your home.
All proceeds made from shirt sales will go to help those in the service industry that have been laid off due to coronavirus.
