Hattiesburg couple makes big wedding changes due to COIVD-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 is making things difficult for everyone, especially those trying to plan a wedding.
Gabrielle McKinley and her fiancé Jason McCutcheon have been together for the last four years.
They are set to get married on April 18, but they have had to make major changes to their big day.
The couple was originally going to have a New Orleans style wedding in downtown Hattiesburg with around 600 people.
“We were going to do a second line jazz dance in the street with the umbrellas and everything," McKinley said. "We were so excited. It was going to be a New Orleans style wedding. We put in so much effort and hard work and now we’re having to cancel due to the coronavirus.”
Now that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Hattiesburg and places around the nation, they are having a small ceremony at a relative’s home on that date instead.
“It’s just going to be our family," McKinley said. "Close family, parents and our pastor. It’ll be fun and very special, very intimate and sweet moment. I’m really excited.”
McKinley says she was very disappointed at first and it’s been hard trying to work through all the changes.
“I was in tears," McKinley said. "You plan and you want that big day and you’ve already sent out invitation and RSVP cards. You want to have that big special day and I was just really upset and kind of overwhelmed about how to handle everything
The couple is trying to stay positive through it all.
“I think it’s going to be cool having all of our immediate family there and everything,” McCutcheon said. “That will be cool. We’ll get to celebrate with all of our friends and the rest of our family sometime in the fall.”
The couple even had to cancel several wedding showers, but their church family wanted to still do something special for them, so they held a drive-by shower.
“People have been coming by from the church with family and friends," McKinley said. "They drop off the gifts and get a piece of cake and some punch. We’re still able to have some type of shower, so any brides out there that are struggling with something like this or their shower is having to be canceled, I would highly recommend a drive by shower.”
The couple will still have a reception, it will be later in the fall.
