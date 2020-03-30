City of Hattiesburg employee hospitalized with COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg Public Works employee is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the city.
The release said city officials were notified of the presumptive positive test over the weekend and have already contacted other workers in public works.
The city said the employee has not been at work since March 23.
The city said it plans to test all employees who worked in the same division as the patient for COVID-19 and will continue to screen workers for fever and other symptoms at the beginning of every work shift.
“Since before our county’s first positive case, our administrative team has put several parameters and protocols in place to keep the health and safety of our community and our workforce a priority. This includes sanitization practices, PPE where necessary and temperature checks at the beginning and close of shifts. We know this is a tough time for our community, and we also know that more will get sick.”
According to the latest numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 21 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Forrest County.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.