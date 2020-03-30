3 arrested after shooting near Forrest County playground

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after responding to a shooting in the Rawls Springs community over the weekend.
According to the FCSO, no one was injured in the shooting, but it happened near a playground and yards where children were playing.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Christian Barnes, 24-year-old DeAngelo Pickering and 23-year-old Deon Foster on Sunday. A search warrant resulted in the seizure of three firearms, ammunition, $4,600 in cash, 233 grams of marijuana, 19 ecstasy tabs and scales.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the three men face the following charges:
- Foster, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal street gang activity and multiple other warrants.
- Barnes, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of marijuana and criminal street gang activity.
- Pickering, of Seminary, was charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP or p3tips.com.
