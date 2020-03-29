USM commit Tae Hardy eager for return to DI level

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tae Hardy led Pearl River Community College in several statistical categories during the 2019-20 season including:
- Points per game (16.6)
- Assists per game (3.7)
- Steals per game (2.6)
- Minutes per game (21.9)
- Three-point percentage (37.2)
- Free throw percentage (84.2)
However, the statistic Hardy takes pride in most is the zero in PRCC’s loss column. The Ellenwood, Georgia native is accustomed to winning.
He helped lead Miller Grove High School to a state championship in 2016 before spending one season with East Carolina.
After a 28-0 campaign with the Wildcats – which included MACJC and Region 23 Titles – Hardy is looking forward to dipping his toes back in the Division I pool with Southern Miss.
“Winning attracts me to anywhere,” Hardy said. “I’m just a guy who feels like winning. You have to win to succeed.”
“Tae Hardy is an extremely, really good teammate,” said PRCC head coach Chris Oney. “He cares about winning and losing just as much as the coaching staff does. As crazy as it sounds, that’s rare to find with guys nowadays.”
USM head coach Jay Ladner addressed the need to sign a point guard as a part of his 2020-21 class. He’s also seeking an athletic two/three guard, power forward and center. Hardy feels he will fit right in in Hattiesburg, hoping to be a “coach on the court.”
The All-MACJC and All-Region 23 performer plans to sign with the Golden Eagles once the signing period opens on April 15.
“[USM is] looking for a leader, a point guard who’s very vocal, who knows how to win,” Hardy said. “Just being ready for the challenge to move to another team and also teach them what I’ve been learning at Pearl River – what it takes to win, what sacrifices we have to make in order to become one of the top schools in the Conference USA.”
