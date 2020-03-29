Pine Belt fitness company provides free disinfectant to fight COVID-19

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt fitness company is doing its part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Fitness Depot is inviting residents to get free household disinfectant at any of its six gym locations in the area.
All you have to do is bring an empty bottle and pump your own chemical from a 30 gallon barrel at the entrance of each gym.
The disinfectant is non-acidic and gym staff say it will kill viruses and other germs on just about any hard surface.
“It’s hospital grade cleaner, so it’s good stuff,” said Paul Kirkley, owner of Fitness Depot Gyms, Inc.
“You can clean floors, countertops, door handles anything like that.”
“We are trying to limit it to 32 ounces per visit, but if it’s some type of clinic or retirement home or elderly home, definitely get what you need,” Kirkley said.
“It’s gonna do some good somewhere, it’s gonna kill some germs somewhere,” said Dean Howard, general manager of Fitness Depot in Laurel.
“There’s no filter on anybody that can come and get it, churches, hospitals and fellow businesses around the area,” Howard said.
Kirkley says about 400 gallons of disinfectant have been given away so far.
He says one other barrel pump is located at The Dwelling Place church in Collins.
