Local nursing home confirms employee diagnosed with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A local nursing home has reported an employee to test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The Grove Nursing Home in Columbia released a letter Saturday confirming the diagnosis and ensured they will do whatever they can to stop the spread of coronavirus in the facility.
The facility is encouraging those who have loved ones to call the facility or email them for updates, along with connecting by video chat, calling, texting or other social media formats as The Grove is restricting visitation to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We know this is a difficult time for everyone,” said administrator for The Grove, Michael A. Bradshaw. “We will continue to provide you with updates as they become available. Please know you that we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.”
If a resident is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19, The Grove will contact their loved ones to inform them on their status.
To contact The Grove on the status of a resident or if you have questions, contact them by calling (601) 736-4747 or by email at thegrove@thegrovecolumbia.com.
