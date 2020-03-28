Local football players give back to the community

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel native Keon Howard teamed up with local players to give back to the community by handing out free grab-and-go lunches at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel on Saturday afternoon.
“God put it on my heart when I came to town," said Howard. "I felt like I just wanted to do something. God put it on my heart to give back to my community and my city. I was an kid in the same their same shoes not too long ago.”
Sports have taken a backseat to COVID-19, especially in New Orleans where Howard plays quarterback for Tulane. The Big Easy is one of the most impacted cities in the world by the pandemic.
“My heart is very sad right now for everything going on in New Orleans," said Howard. "Just seemed like just yesterday everything was normal. Life was normal. I was able to be a normal college kid and have fun, then in 72 hours our whole life changed.”
