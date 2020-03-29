Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Not everyone is happy with how Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is managing the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The former director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told The Sun Herald he can't believe what Reeves has and has not done in following the Trump administration's lead in the crisis. Lee Smithson says he's frustrated and believes the governor's decision not to impose a shelter-in-place order will force health care providers to decide who lives and who dies because there won't be enough bed space as the state's number of infections and deaths continue to rise.