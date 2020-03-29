Hattiesburg gets 1,200 mask donations in drive-thru, drop-off event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents have stepped up to help first responders and others during the coronavirus pandemic.
From March 26-28, they donated more than 1,200 medical, construction-grade and sewn fabric masks to the city of Hattiesburg.
The masks will be distributed to those needing personal protective equipment.
Donations were collected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
“We’ve seen masks of all types. the N95 specifically, that the healthcare community really does need, along with the hand-sewn masks, where our community members have gotten creative and made those for that community as well,” said Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the city of Hattiesburg. “So, it’s been a great response, we’ve received masks of all types and that is what we were looking for.”
McCain says Hattiesburg might hold another mask collection drive in the near future.
