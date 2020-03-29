First Alert: Shower chances coming at the start of the week

As we move into Monday, the high will be at 80 with a low of 62 as there is a chance for showers as the day progresses and will stick with us going into the next day.
For Tuesday, there is a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with the high at 82 and the low at 64. Some storms could be strong as we continue to monitor them as the system gets closer to the Pine Belt.
Wednesday our chances for rain leaves us as the highs for the day will be around 72 and a low of about 50.
As we move through the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the high 70s and the lows will be in the mid-high 50s.
Saturday and Sunday, a low chance of rain is possible as temperatures will be in the high 70s.
