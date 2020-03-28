Three injured, one charged in Hattiesburg shooting Friday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An aggravated assault arrest took place in Hattiesburg Friday after three people were injured in a shooting after a verbal altercation
Hattiesburg police responded to the shooting report in the 500 block of Satchel Road just after 10 p.m. and learned the three victims had left the scene to go to a local hospital for treatment.
According to Ryan Moore, Public Information Officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, a 33-year-old male, a 21, and 22-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, Antron Lewis, 26, of Pearl, MS, was arrested at a local hospital and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
The shooting was isolated and all individuals involved know one another.
