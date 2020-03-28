SCRMC: 1st Jones County resident tests positive for COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center reported the first Jones County resident to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
SCRMC said in a news release that the hospital was notified by the Mississippi State Department of Health Friday that a patient from Jones County had tested positive.
This is the third South Central patient to test positive for the coronavirus, with the other two patients being residents of Jasper and Forrest counties. None were hospitalized by SCRMC.
According to Becky Collins, director of community relations at SCRMC, the hospital reported its first diagnosed case on March 18, though it was a Jasper County resident who was sent home to self-isolate.
The Mississippi State Department of Health had previously listed one confirmed case of coronavirus for Jones County, though Collins said this is the first actual resident of Jones County to test positive.
“We have a new protocol in place in our Emergency Department,” said Dr. Jeremy Rogers, Medical Director of South Central’s Emergency Department. “If an individual presents with symptoms of the coronavirus, they are asked to drive around to an in-car testing area. This patient from Jones County did not come into the Emergency Department, but was tested in her car.”
MSDH has reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 579 cases.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.