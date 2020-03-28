SCRMC: 1st inpatient to test positive for COVID-19 is a Jones County resident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center reported their first inpatient to test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
In a news release from the facility, SCRMC was notified by the Mississippi State Department of Health Saturday that the inpatient is a Jones County resident, making it the second Jones County resident to test positive.
The other two patients are from Jasper and Forrest counties, in which none of them were hospitalized by SCRMC.
According to Becky Collins, director of community relations at SCRMC, the Jasper County resident was the first diagnosed case on March 18, but the resident was sent home to self-isolate.
"This is our first inpatient to test positive for the condition,” said Mark David, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SCRMC. “Staff caring for the patient are taking appropriate precautions."
MSDH has reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 663 cases.
