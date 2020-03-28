Parents get student resources for closures during drive-thru at school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg schools are helping children learn at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
At Thames Elementary School Friday, parents drove through and picked up paper bags filled with various student resources.
“It’s for them to do different types of things at home,” said Teresa Merwin, principal of Thames Elementary School. “We’ve got craft materials, glue, paper, markers, and we also have some learning packets, so they can do some continued learning at home.”
“We’ve prepared bags with each student’s name and the teachers have put items in the bags that they feel the children will need,” Merwin said.
“This is a tough time for us and the teachers are doing an amazing job with making sure our students are still getting the education they need,” said Evelyn Baker, one of the parents who picked up supplies.
“It’s drive-through, so we’re still protecting ourselves and they’re super organized, it’s been pretty smooth," Baker said.
The school district will hand out more supplies beginning Monday, March 30 at all schools except the Mary Bethune Alternative Center.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.