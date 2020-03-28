Observations while standing the quarantine wall ...

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a few thoughts while entering the 3,263rd day of being a “social isolut” …
- God bless Kirk Herbstreit for addressing the elephant in the room.
Herbstreit, arguably college football’s leading analyst, said Thursday he would be “shocked” if football of any sort, collegiate or professional, played this fall.
It’s a scenario that anyone with any stake in the game - fans, players, coaches, administrators, advertisers and carriers – prefers to entertain, let alone discuss.
At this point, the not unacceptable and quite pragmatic response tends to be, “Let’s wait and see where we’re at.”
But we would bet bottom dollar such discussions already have taken place behind closed doors about not only the absence of the game but the staggering cost of losing a season.
Of course, all this is driven by the grim menace of the Coronavirus, a killer that has driven people apart and indoors in an attempt to slow its grasp.
The virus has not devastated the sporting world’s calendar, it’s eliminated it
Baseball, from the major leagues to the high school diamonds, is on hold. March Madness has become March Sadness, with college basketball’s month-long centerpiece cancelled.
NASCAR. Indianapolis 500. Masters. Kentucky Derby. All have been uprooted and are off the grid for now.
Schools across the country have asked students to go home and stay put. Spring football has become just another victim of the virus.
Whether some semblance of a fall season, partial or full, can be salvaged, will depend when the green light is given for “normal” life to resume.
But when is that? Sometime in April? May? What if we’re still in social isolation in July or August?
As Herbstreit pointed out, science sounds like it’s still 12 to 18 months away from developing a vaccine. Do you feel good about packing people into stands before that point? What happens if you move too soon to bring back the games?
What we face now, what the world faces now, is no game. Hence, no games.
In the end, we must wait and hope that time, due diligence and countermeasures will overcome.
But, for now, we wrestle with the unknown.
- Well, apparently, we will retain one known on the sports calendar.
Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league’s draft, set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, remains a go, and he doesn’t want to hear any guff about it.
Goodell threatened “disciplinary action” against those speaking out against holding the annual event despite teams being unable to meet with potential draftees face-to-face due to the threat of COVID-19.
Keep an eye on how this plays out, but if a change of date need be considered, perhaps one closer to Halloween would be appropriate.
After all, Goodell has been through draft-affiliated “Boofests,” including the one just a few years ago when the mere appearance of his pants’ cuff coming onto the stage sent the crowd into a barrage of boos and catcalls.
- From the Pet Peeve File: Guess just noticing it now, but you know that “Skip Ads” prompt that often pops up in the right-hand bottom corner of your computer screen? Silly we thought it meant that it would end the ad and we would then go to where we were trying to go.
Nope.
Instead, it takes you to the next random ad in the que, which you have to watch in toto before you get to where you trying to go.
So, “Skip Ad” means you literally skip to the next ad.
Nice.
- Folks have been turning to streaming systems and the like in droves (so we hear) during this time of isolation, so older movies and TV shows have been getting another life with people digging into the archives.
One title that happened to pop in our head was the 1988 Signourney Weaver-helmed flick, ‘Gorillas in the Mist.’
We do not know whether this was a good movie or a bad movie as we did not see said movie when it first screened and will not weigh in one way or another at this point.
But wouldn’t you have loved to have had a seat at the table when this vehicle was first pitched:
“Okay, we’re going to set this up for you. There’s these gorillas, right? And then, you have this mist. And these gorillas are in this mist, see. They’re right there, in the mist. Gorillas. And … “
And they made the movie.
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
