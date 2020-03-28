Gov. Reeves visits Camp Shelby for COVID-19 response planning

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves paid a visit to Camp Shelby Friday to prepare a plan in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Reeves met with the Mississippi National Guard in his ongoing efforts against the fight to contain the coronavirus. Camp Shelby has extra space for patients and people needing assistance in case hospitals are overloaded with sick patients.
“We’re here because they have high quality facilities, bed space,” Reeves said. “We’re trying to plan for the worst, in the event one of our hospitals or multiple hospitals in this region or state or anywhere else were to find themselves in a position in which they wree struggling to keep up with the demand caused by COVID-19.”
Camp Shelby offers an additional 400 beds to help hospitals deal with overflow.
Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general, explained why Camp Shelby is available to take action against the coronavirus.
“Currently over the next month the military, both Air Force and other services, have turned off their training, their collective training piece. So, Camp Shleby is available for the next 30 days and subject to the governor’s guidance we can turn it off for another 30 days if he needs us for that. So, our priority for today is going to be the humanitarian effort in support of Mississippi and the Mississippi State Department of Health.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reeves said if you have a preexisting condition or a compromised immune system to please stay home and avoid contracting the virus.
Reeves said the best way Mississippians can avoid a shelter-in-place order it to stay in your home and not allow the virus to spread.
