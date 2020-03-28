First Alert: High winds and cloudy skies move in on Sunday

We hope your Saturday has been well as the high for today is 88 with a low of 67.
Mostly cloudy skies and winds moving south at 13 mph are expected for Sunday.
As we move into Monday, our rain chances will stay with us at 20 percent with highs at 80 and a low of 65.
On Tuesday our chances for thunderstorms increase with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be at 81 and a low of 62.
Our rain chances on Wednesday move out of the Pine Belt as the high for the day will be at 73 and the low at 52.
As we move into the weekend, rain chances are out as we stay in the mid-70s for highs and mid-50s for lows. On Saturday, we do have a 10 percent chance for rain.
