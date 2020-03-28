Covington Co. schools cancel kids feeding program set to start on March 30

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Schools has canceled a school closure feeding program that was scheduled to begin Monday.
It would have provided free breakfast and lunch four days a week for any child up to 18 years old.
Superintendent Babette Duty says concerns over the health of students and staff prompted her to cancel it.
“This is actually a decision I have wrestled with all through spring break and last week, because the seriousness of (the coronavirus pandemic) is progressing and so, last night, I just decided that I needed to do what I thought was best for our faculty and our employees and for the public,” Duty said.
“Because of the new data about how many people possibly have it with no symptoms, there’s just really no way to know, so that was a large part of my decision,” Duty said.
Duty says several churches are already assisting some families.
She also says families in need can get help by contacting the school district on Facebook.
