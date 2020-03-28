Cancelled season not stopping USM golfer from putting in work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s just over 80 degrees and sunny on Friday afternoon in Hattiesburg - a near perfect day to play some golf.
Of course, Southern Miss was supposed to be headed up to Wilmington, North Carolina this weekend for the Seahawk Intercollegiate. Instead, Charles-Éric Bélanger is left to practice on his own with his sophomore season cancelled.
"It's weird being alone to play golf when there's always ten guys around,” Bélanger said. “There's not as much competition and stuff like that and practice is a little more boring by yourself so you have to find ways to make it work."
The Conference USA's halt to all competition and practice on March 19 coming just a couple weeks after Bélanger tied a personal-best round of 64.
The silver-lining for Canada's 2015 Junior Boys Champion is he gets to practice. It’s a big reason he journeyed from chilly Quebec to South Mississippi.
"I wanted to play golf 12 months a year, that's the main reason,” Bélanger said. “It's been a good school just because I can practice every day and I live ten minutes away from here. I know I have a couple of friends back home, they have to fly and go to Florida, California and Arizona on the weekend to play golf." That type of cross-country travel not possible with all non-essential travel across the US-Canada border temporarily restricted.
A couple of United Kingdom natives on the USM women's team – Maria Toledo Bailey (England) and Ashlie Hobbs (Wales) face a similar challenge. They worry if they fly home now, a return trip may not be possible in a few months.
Bélanger plans to make the 25-hour road trip up to his hometown of Quebec City in a couple weeks.
It’s not exactly golf weather in Quebec – a low of 24 degrees on Friday with snow on the ground. For now, he's taking advantage of the green grass at the Hattiesburg Country Club.
“It’s freezing and snowing back home in Canada so I’m not excited to go back home but my family’s been asking me the same question,” Bélanger said. “I’m just telling them I’m just trying to get as much practice as I can, get better and get ready for whatever tournament is next.”
