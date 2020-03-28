Business owners react to Collins coronavirus executive order

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners in Collins are reacting to Mayor Hope Magee Jones’ new executive order designed to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
It restricts gatherings to 10 people or fewer, suspends dine-in services at restaurants and encourages other businesses to keep people from clustering together.
It went into effect on March 27.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Sandra Baur, owner of Annie B’s Restaurant on Main Street. “We have been practicing what the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health issued for more than a week now, we’ve had a good response.”
“I’m going to try my best to tough it out and make it through it, until they say close down,” said James Hilton, owner of Hilton’s Mobile Detail. “But, until then, we’re still going to wash cars and take care of business.”
The executive order will be in effect until April 17.
