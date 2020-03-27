Wayne Co. officials urge residents to be cautious after confirmed COVID-19 case

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne General Hospital reported Thursday that a person in Wayne County had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, the patient is a “young male” who was not hospitalized but was sent home with instructions to self-quarantine.
This is the first known case of coronavirus in Wayne County, and officials there are urging residents to take the crisis seriously and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for protecting themselves and others.
County officials have put in place a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for residents.
Angela Atchison, Director for Wayne County Emergency Management, said everyone needs to know that it’s important for them to do their part regardless of how healthy you think you are or feel.
“The biggest way for people to help is to stop the spread,” said Atchison. “We need to slow it down, and just because you feel like you’re in great health and think it can’t affect you, the truth of the matter is, it can affect you and others you come into contact with.”
- Healthcare officials suggest the following:
- Avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.
- Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet away from other people.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Stay home unless it’s necessary to go to the doctor, drug store or to get food.
If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, fever or chest pains, call a health care facility for instructions on how to get tested for COVID-19. Please do not go directly to the emergency room unless instructed to do so in order to keep them from being overwhelmed.
If you have been around anyone who has tested positive, it is recommended to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
The goal is to prevent potentially spreading the virus by isolating from others long enough to determine whether you’re infected.
By carefully following these recommendations from the CDC and public health officials, you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself, family, friends and loved ones, especially those most at risk of severe infection.
