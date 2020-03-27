USM temporarily waives graduate school test requirements

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Friday that it is temporarily waiving certain requirements for all graduate school applicants due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Southern Miss will temporarily waive requirements for the Graduate Management Admission Test and the Graduate Records Examinations for students applying for the summer and fall 2020 admission period.
The coronavirus health crisis has resulted in the closure of many testing centers that administer the tests.
“At the Graduate School, we want to ensure that those who are interested in pursuing a graduate degree are not hindered by the inability to sit for the GRE and GMAT due to test center closures,” said Dr. Karen Coats, Dean of USM’s Graduate School.
According to USM, the test waiver will apply to online, face-to-face and hybrid programs, though certain programs may not allow the waiver due to accrediting or state and/or federal admission guidelines.
The graduate school is also adding an option for the test of English proficiency requirement for fall applicants by accepting at-home testing offered by the International Test of English Proficiency. This exam with a score of 4.0 will meet the English proficiency requirement. Applicants should send a copy of their iTEP results to the Office of International Admissions: intladmissions@usm.edu.
Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 applicants may contact Graduate Admissions at graduateschool@usm.edu to request a waiver. International applicants should contact International Admissions at intladmissions@usm.edu.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.