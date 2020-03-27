Two employees, one student test positive for coronavirus at MSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WCBI) - Mississippi State University confirms two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university said one was a faculty member and another is a staff member.
The faculty member visited the MSU office on March 16, before confirmation of the virus.
Both employees are in isolation.
The university is also reporting one student has tested positive for the virus.
At least three other MSU employees are waiting for results after being tested for COVID-19.
