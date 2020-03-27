Tim’s Two Cents: Tim talks about a world with COVID-19 and without sports

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with, well, ourself.
With medical, governmental and, perhaps most importantly, employer types all insisting on the eminently sensible practice of social distancing, we altered, for at least this week, the close-quarter sitdown with a local sports figure of interest and got up-close-and-personal with me.
We know, right? Sigh.
Nonetheless, the take includes how it feels to be a sports observer with no sports to observe (for the most part), the need indeed for the measures taken to try and stifle the coronavirus, including quarantine, and a thought or two on what the Saints have done in free agency (we said no sports for the most part).
Thanks for listening.
