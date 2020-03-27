SCRMC revises patient visitor policy after Reeves’ order

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center have made changes to their visitor policy after Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent revisions to his executive order for the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCRMC is just one of the hospitals in the state that is making changes to their visitor policy in agreement with Gov. Reeves’ Executive Order 1463 and the increasing case of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
“Patients are temporarily not allowed visitors,” said Teresa Camp-Rogers, MD, Chief Quality Officer at SCRMC. “Gov. Reeves and healthcare officials elected to take this step due to the increase of coronavirus cases in Mississippi.”
Effective immediately until further notice, the revised visitor policy will include the following measures to control the spread of the coronavirus:
- Adult patients are not permitted to have visitors except in certain circumstances
- Pediatric patients are permitted to have only one adult visitor, but the visitor must be a parent, guardian or approved caregiver.
Exceptions to SCRMC’s revised visitor policy include:
- Adult patients who have been determined by the care team to be at the “end-of-life" may be visited by members of the immediate family, however, the number of those visiting at one time will be limited.
- Obstetric patients may be accompanied by one visitor.
- Adult patients with special needs, for whom a family member is important to their care, may have one visitor.
Patients in the hospital who are permitted minimal visitors are asked to enter through the hospital’s main front entrance located at 1220 Jefferson Street between the times of 5:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m.
A check-in station will be inside the front of the hospital’s main entry doors where visitors are screened.
Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher and/or have respiratory symptoms which include a dry cough, or shortness of breath will not be able to access the facility.
SCRMC is asking visitors to remain in the patient’s room the entire time they are in the facility.
“This day and time, society has provided a world of electronic measures to assist in communication, such as calling the patient’s cell phone, texting them, Face Timing or Skyping them,” said Rogers. “We encouraged as much of this as possible during this time. The less visitors when have in the building the safer our patients and staff will be. South Central appreciates the patience of our community as we transition to this policy.”
Visit here for complete details regarding the temporary visitation policy and updates regarding the coronavirus.
