Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -We started off your day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be another warm days as the heat cranks up!! Skies will be partly cloudy with highs into the upper 80s. That would get us close to our record high for today. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
The heat will stay with us into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll cool down on Sunday as a weak cold front swings through. That would give us a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, but any strong storms will stay well north of us. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday. Our next chance of T-Storms will move through next Tuesday.
