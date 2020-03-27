Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi said a inmate is pregnant after she had a “quickie” with another inmate in jail. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says the pregnancy was confirmed by a nurse practitioner. Patten says trusted female inmates at the Adams County Jail were allowed to leave their cells to perform cleaning duties under supervision. The female inmate told investigators she was cleaning the stairwell, saw a male inmate in the laundry room and had sex with him, which she described as a “quickie." The woman said the sex was consensual. Patten said the woman has been at the jail for about a year on felony charges.