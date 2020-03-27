COVID-19 oubtreak changes senior experience for high school students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus is having an impacting on just about everyone and everything.
That includes high school seniors. Many are missing out on all the fun and memorable things most seniors get to do.
“When we first heard that spring break was extended, the CDC hadn’t put as big of restrictions on group gatherings," said Jane Granberry, a senior at Oak Grove High School. "So, we just thought of it as a little bit of a longer break, but not necessarily until April.”
Because of the coronavirus, many of her end of senior year plans have been impacted.
“Our prom has been pushed back," Granberry said. "Our graduation is still pending, of course they are keeping close tabs on it. I had to cancel my senior trip. It’s just a lot of things that are being moved around and canceled. It’s kind of stressful because I’ve been planning for months for these specific activities and now they are either being shifted or moved or canceled indefinitely. “
Next week, she along with her classmates will begin online learning.
Granberry says it will be a different experience, but she believes they will all make it work.
“I feel OK about it," Granberry said. “I trust in our teachers that they are going to give us the correct curriculum and the right curriculum that works for us and we’ll all finish out our schoolwork. Hopefully, not all the way online, but we’ll figure it out.”
Granberry says walking across the stage at graduation is a major concern.
“I’ve watched people graduate," Granberry said. "I’ve watched people walk across the stage and I’ve been wanting to do that myself. We just want to graduate; we just want to walk. We want to shake our principals’ hand and do that whole ordeal.”
She says despite the uncertainty, she’s looking on the bright side of things.
“I have faith that they are going to figure it out some way," Granberry said. "I think, overall, I need to keep in mind that it’s for the greater good. It’s for the public. If I have to give up a senior trip in order for someone to keep their life or to keep the lives of their loved ones, I will make that sacrifice.”
She says this experience has opened her eyes to the things that really matter.
“There’s a bigger purpose in life than just a dance or a trip and it may be really disappointing at the time, but it’s not going to change my life completely," Granberry said. "I think we should just keep things in perspective. It’s more important to keep people safe than have these big events that could put people at risk.”
Granberry will attend the University of Mississippi in the fall to study Integrated Marketing and Communications with an emphasis in Health Communications.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.