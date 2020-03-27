Coronavirus challenges supply of personal protective equipment

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As case numbers rise in the U.S., so does the use of personal protective equipment or PPE.
The increase in demand is causing a shortage throughout the country.
Here in the Pine Belt, South Central Regional Medical Center is forced to change how they use PPE.
“What we’re doing is we’re sticking to the CDC and the MSDH guidelines," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. W. Mark Horne. “When we’re running low on PPE, they give us approved and tested ways to stretch PPE.”
The hospital is changing its practices to stretch its supply.
“A lot of our single use surgical masks that we would use once and throw it away, we’re now having to label and reuse those,” Horne said.
Horne says it’s perfectly safe to reuse the masks.
“It’s not our normal habits," Horne said. “It’s not anyone’s normal habit in normal times, but when you’re running low you have to make sure you’re good stewards of the resources that you have.”
Part of the reason so much of this equipment is being used right now is the extra precautions that must be taken when someone is suspected of having the virus.
“Someone that’s identified as someone that’s under investigation, someone we suspect might have COVID-19, then we have to use the same PPE as if we knew they had it until we prove that they don’t,” Horne said.
South Central says they have an adequate supply, but if they get low, they have a resource for people in the community to sew homemade masks.
“If we get to a critical point where we don’t have adequate surgical masks, we want to make sure we have a supply of these homemade masks that we can use to protect our people,” Horne said.
At the end of the day, it’s about keeping those fighting this virus protected.
“We want to be sure they are safe and that means having an adequate supply of PPE,” Horne said.
