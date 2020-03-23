Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Today will be hot as the heat cranks up! Skies will be sunny all day long, allowing us to soar to near 90ׄ°! That would get us break our record high for today. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.