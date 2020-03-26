Laurel announces measures to combat spread of COVID-19

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee has issued an executive order in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, only one case of the virus has been confirmed so far in Jones County, but officials there are working to prevent the illness from spreading.
A state of emergency was declared in Laurel on March 16. After more monitoring, along with Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order to the State of Mississippi, the City of Laurel put together an ordinance to help the city flatten the curve of the number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi.
Magee held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss new guidelines placed on restaurants and businesses in the city.
In the ordinance, Magee places the following guidelines on restaurants and businesses in Laurel:
- Restaurants, bars or other dining establishments shall suspend dine-in services unless able to reduce capacity to allow no more than 10 people to be gathered in single space at the same time when individuals are seated or in close proximity to each other. Drive through, carry out, delivery and curbside service is strongly recommended. Social distancing requirements of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention should be followed.
- Consistent with Gov. Reeves’ definition of an essential business or operation in Executive Order 1463, those businesses and operations may continue to operate as necessary to provide such services or functions and should not be subject to any 10-person gathering limit or any other limit restriction conflicting with the governor’s executive order but should take all reasonable measures to ensure compliance with the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health recommendations and guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19
- The phrase “Executive Business or Operation” is defined consistent with that as outlined in Executive Order 1463 by Governor Tate Reeves.
The order will continue through April 17, 2020.
