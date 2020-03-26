Hub City nonprofit donates food amid coronavirus crisis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of cars lined up for bagged and boxed food donations at Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation located at 601 E Pine Street in Hattiesburg on Thursday.
The food was provided to the group by civic and community leaders to help those who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Each bag and box contained essentials such as rice, broth, milk, cereal and other food items.
Hattiesburg Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said she feels blessed to be able to help members of the community in their time of need.
Delgado went on to say she hopes to be able to do this again in a few weeks.
