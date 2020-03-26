Hospital reporting first positive COVID-19 case in Wayne County

By Chris Thies | March 26, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 12:19 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne General Hospital is reporting a person in Wayne County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative with the hospital said the person was tested in an “outpatient setting” and has been ordered to self-quarantine at home. According to a statement from the hospital, the person infected was a “young male.”

The hospital representative said the case has been reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health. This would be Wayne County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

State health officials reported Thursday morning there are now 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. With the addition of the Wayne County case, there are now 24 confirmed cases in the Pine Belt.

Six Mississippians have died due to complications related to COVID-19, according to the MSDH.

The latest death was reported Thursday in Rankin County. State health officials said a man aged 80 to 85 with underlying health conditions died while hospitalized.

The first death was reported on March 19 when a Hancock County man died at a hospital in Louisiana. The second death was also in Louisiana when a Woodville man died in Baton Rouge on March 21.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Holmes, Webster and Tunica counties on March 25.

The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

