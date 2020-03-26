Hattiesburg psychologist gives tips for coping with coronavirus stress and anxiety

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus not only affects people physically, but also mentally.
Hattiesburg psychologist Beverly Smallwood of The Hope Center says it’s no surprise that COVID-19 has caused a lot of stress and anxiety, but she says there are some things you can do to reduce that stress.
Among them are staying physically fit, focusing on your faith and emphasizing what can be done, rather than what can’t be done.
“What we can do is use technology to keep us connected,” said Smallwood. “What we can do is take this time with family and rebuild connections and relationships and even fun from just the focus on where you are right now.”
Smallwood says one of the most important things to remember is that this crisis will end.
“This is a temporary situation and I think one of the most important tips is do all you can, with all you have, where you are right now,” Smallwood said.
