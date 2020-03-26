Extended school closings lead to relaxing of graduation, licensure requirements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Board of Education has suspended several statewide policies to manage the impact of extended school closures due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Current seniors who meet all district and state requirements will still be able to graduate this school year. The requirement that students take end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History has been suspended for seniors because these assessments cannot be administered in spring 2020.
Moreover, any student in grades 7 through 12 who is currently enrolled in Algebra I, Biology, English II or U. S. History during the 2019-20 school year will not be required to take and pass the corresponding end-of-course subject area tests or meet one of the options in lieu of passing the tests to meet graduation requirements.
Additionally, school districts shall determine a process for awarding a Carnegie unit credit for courses that are incomplete for the school year. Local school boards have the authority to suspend or amend their graduation policies for the 2019-20 school year, provided the policies continue to meet state standards.
Current 3rd graders will be promoted to 4th grade for the 2020-21 school year if the student meets all other district requirements for promotion.
Candidates seeking admission to an SBE-approved traditional or non-traditional educator preparation program on or before Dec. 31, 2021, are exempt from the educator preparation program entry testing criterion. The exemption extends through the 2021 calendar year to mitigate the impact of a prolonged suspension of candidate testing nationwide. Spring 2020 educator licensure candidates also no longer need to meet the minimum of 12 weeks of full-day student teaching to become licensed.
Local school districts have the authority to establish additional policies regarding grading, promotion, retention and graduation. Contact school districts for details on local policies.
Visit the Mississippi Department of Education website for full details and a complete list of SBE policy suspensions for the 2019-20 school year.
