3 Ellisville men charged in 2019 armed robbery

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville police charged three men in connection to an armed robbery from November 2019.
Three Ellisville men were arrested this week in an investigation into an armed robbery that was reported on Nov. 16, 2019 around Dubose Street. Police said in a Thursday news release that a 17-year-old boy was lured to the area to buy marijuana, where he was then robbed of his wallet, cell phone and hunting guns by three men with handguns.
On Sunday, the Ellisville Police Department arrested 20-year-old Quadarius JaQuan Smith on a warrant and formally charged with armed robbery on Tuesday. Smith had been wanted by police since November, according to EPD.
Ellisville police said multiple agencies assisted in capturing Smith, including the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurel Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Police charged 22-year-old Jamari Lavon McGilberry and 22-year-old Damien Ohara Combest with armed robbery on Wednesday after they turned themselves in.
Judge David Lyons set bond for the three men at $25,000 each.
