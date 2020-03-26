Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Shady Grove community Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Jones County after deputies responded to a shooting in the Shady Grove community Wednesday evening.
Jones County Sheriff’s deputies received the call around 6 p.m. at a home on State Route 15 North and came in contact with the shooting victim, Joshua Maxey, upon their arrival.
According to JCSD, Maxey was shot twice by his girlfriend’s father, Acie Thornhill, after he was called to the home by his adult grandson due to a domestic assault between Maxey and his girlfriend.
Maxey was hit in the right arm and right side of his torso, prompting deputies Chase Smith and Jardian McDonald to perform CPR and bleeding control on Maxey until EMServ Ambulance Service came to the scene.
Thornhill was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for symptoms of having a heart attack until him and Maxey were later transported to Forrest General Hospital where they are currently recovering.
JSCD’s Criminal Investigation Division will conduct the investigation and oversee any possible charges that will be brought up for the case.
