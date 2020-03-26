485 COVID-19 cases reported statewide; 23 in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 485 cases. This is the largest single-day jump in cases since the state’s first case was reported in Forrest County on March 11.
As of Thursday morning, 23 cases of the virus had been reported in the Pine Belt with 14 in Forrest County, four in Lamar County and one each in Jones, Marion and Perry counties.
MSDH reports five Mississippians have died due to complications related to COVID-19.
The first death was reported on March 19 when a Hancock County died at a hospital in Louisiana. The second death was also in Louisiana when a Woodville man died in Baton Rouge on March 21.
Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Holmes, Webster and Tunica counties on March 25.
Below is a full county by county breakdown of cases in Mississippi:
- Adams – 3
- Attala – 7
- Benton - 1
- Bolivar – 6
- Calhoun - 3
- Chickasaw – 7
- Choctaw - 4
- Clay – 1
- Coahoma – 17
- Copiah – 8
- DeSoto – 49
- Forrest – 16
- Franklin – 2
- George – 1
- Grenada – 2
- Hancock – 6; 1 death
- Harrison – 31
- Hinds – 43
- Holmes – 7; 1 death
- Humphreys – 1
- Itawamba – 3
- Jackson – 16
- Jones – 1
- Lafayette – 10
- Lamar – 4
- Lauderdale - 3
- Lawrence – 3
- Leake – 4
- Lee – 15
- Leflore – 13
- Lincoln – 6
- Lowndes – 8
- Madison – 21
- Marion – 1
- Marshall – 7
- Monroe – 3
- Montgomery – 4
- Newton - 1
- Noxubee - 1
- Oktibbeha – 10
- Panola – 4
- Pearl River – 16
- Perry – 1
- Pike – 12
- Pontotoc – 3
- Prentiss - 1
- Quitman - 2
- Rankin – 23
- Scott – 4
- Simpson – 1
- Smith – 1
- Sunflower – 4
- Tallahatchie – 2
- Tate – 6
- Tippah – 14
- Tunica – 5; 1 death
- Union – 2
- Walthall – 4
- Washington – 9
- Webster – 2; 1 death
- Wilkinson – 8; 1 death
- Winston – 3
- Yalobusha – 3
- Yazoo – 3
The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at Forrest General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center Health System, Clinics and South Central Emergency Department and all Community Health Centers in Mississippi.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.